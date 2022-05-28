TV host, fitness instructor, chef and hairdresser, Keith Marshall says goodbye to his Santa Barbara Westside salon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Keith Marshall has heard a lot of interesting stories and met countless families while cutting and coloring hair for 40 years on the Santa Barbara Westside. It's now a closing chapter in his history.

Marshall is far from done though. He hosts a community TV show in Lompoc where he lives called "Kickin' it With Keith." It also airs on TVSB in Santa Barbara.

In the Lompoc Pars and Recreation department he teaches fitness classes.

Marshall has also taught consumers how to make the tastiest meals with their leftover and is a freelance chef.

Cutting hair was his passion and something he started in his 20's right out of cosmetology school. He saves his money and was able to buy the Town and Country Salon on San Andres Street.

Over the years he has met many people in the community, their children, relatives and heard many stories about their lives.

He's even had several members of the Los Angeles Raiders stop by during a trip to meet friends in Santa Barbara.

Marshall said, "I never thought about staying in Santa Barbara but I mean what a beautiful place to be able say you have a business for 40 years."

He has loved the friendships with his customers and will miss that. "I love the interaction with the kids.. They got to see my kid grow up and I got to see their kids go up. That was kind of cool."

Marshall says he was able to build his business with his own money and never sought a small business loan. "I was really trying to write to Joe Biden and any president to use me as a liaison to show what I had to go through," he said when talking about helping others with their businesses too.

Marshall is taking a short break to take care of personal tasks, then he will be back holding his dance classes and if that's not enough, he is also a freelance DJ for hire.

Over the years Marshall has had many highlights including attending the inauguration of President Obama as a guest of Congresswoman Lois Capps.