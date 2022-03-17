Rising gas prices take a bite out of some delivery drivers who pay out of pocket for a fill up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gas price increases are taking a bite out of the pay from delivery drivers who are paying out of pocket for a fill up.

Some of the drivers are delivering food through services such as Instacart and Grubhub.

Their pay is determined on the number of orders they accept and fill, minus their gas costs.

In some areas of Santa Barbara and Montecito, since late February, gas has gone up $ 1.40 a gallon.

The strategy for some drivers is to stage near their most popular stores and wait for an order to come up on a phone app to hopefully have less driving on at least that portion of their day.

