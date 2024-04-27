Groundbreaking on Avila Beach roundabout project begins Friday

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Groundbreaking on the Avila Beach Drive Roundabout Project that will ease traffic at the beach intersection and Highway 101, especially on weekends, began Friday.

The project will have three main components that include a single-lane roundabout at the southbound ramp intersection, a new Park-and-Ride lot with transit stops for RTA buses and the Avila Trolley and improvements to traffic at the northbound offramp.

Improvements to multimodal access and safety will also be part of the new project that include sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to bypass the roundabout safely thanks to a shared path.

SLO County Public Works, Caltrans and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments all partnered to begin the $13 million project that is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.