Mild coasts and warm valleys on Friday

Onshore flow will be a bit stronger on Thursday night. It will bring in more marine layer and slower clearing of our skies on Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s on the coast, and in the mid 70s to mid 80s in valleys.

Friday night and Saturday, onshore flow will weaken again and a ridge of high pressure will persist. It will allow for faster clearing of our skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Mother's Day on Sunday will be very similar in temperature with plenty of sunshine during the day. It will make for a great brunch on the patio.

By Monday, an upper low will start its move across the state. As a result, onshore flow will increase and the marine layer will deepen. Temperatures will drop off on Monday, especially on the coast where the marine layer will stick around through much of the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild on the coast with a robust marine layer and somewhat warm inland with more sun. It will be below average for the season. Winds will be gusty in the afternoons.