Santa Barbara Unified and CSEA announce tentative agreement on grievance process Friday

Santa Barbara Unified School District
today at 10:53 am
Published 11:22 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) and California School Employee Association (CSEA) announced a tentative agreement Friday during their seventh negotiation meeting.

Both the SBUSD and the CSEA agreed on an optional mediation step in the grievance procedure and should the mediator fail to reach a resolution, they will become the arbitrator for a final binding decision.

The SBUSD offered a counter-proposal to the work-out-of-class article through language designating when a supervisor could have employees work under these conditions.

The CSEA will respond to said demands including when said unit members can receive additional pay under work out-of-class conditions.

The CSEA also offered shift differential changes and floater pay up to $180 a month and increases as salary increases.

The next negotiation process will be on May 9 and May 15.

Caleb Nguyen

