Goats and sheep now grazing at Elings Park for eco-friendly purposes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Elings Park will welcome 140 goats and 350 sheep to the area in the coming weeks as the animals will graze the park for fire prevention, plant removal, fertilizer and other ecological purposes.

“It’s not just a walk in the park for these herbivores,” says Dean Noble, Elings Park’s executive director. “They are improving the eco-systems on our hillsides that have been invaded by non-native plants. We’re glad they are hungry, as they reduce fodder for wildfires, plus their hooves break-up hard soil to allow native plants to spread. Their manure is natural fertilizer.”

This marks the first year for the goats from Ventura Grazing Goats that arrived on Thursday to renovate the park's Godric Grove as a popular wedding and event location.

The sheep provided by Cuyama Lamb in Maricopa return for their fourth year and will stay through May 3 should their appetite hold.

The sheep are available for viewing during daylight hours though safety precautions are in place to protect the animals including guard dogs.

For more information, visit the Elings Park website.