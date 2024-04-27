Skip to Content
People Celebrate the #1 Santa Maria Commodity at the Annual Strawberry Festival

today at 11:48 am
Published 12:03 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival celebrates the county’s number one commodity, strawberries. This year people can expect traditional carnival rides, strawberry tasting, the children’s art contest and much more!

The festival also showcases businesses from across the Central Coast, to share their goods and services with thousands of visitors. The Center Stage is their opportunity to shine like a star. Performances are scheduled from noon until 10 PM daily.

The Chalk Art Display, in front of the convention center will be transformed into a gallery of strawberry themed masterpieces. A Classic Car Show will be carrying on the “Strawberry Cruizin” theme with cars from the 1930’s to 1970’s.

For tickets visit the link below. https://www.santamariafairpark.com/events/2024/httpswwwsantamariafairparkcompgetinvolvedfestival---strawberry

Christina Rodriguez

