A dreary Friday morning, clouds scatter and temperatures warm

Happy Friday, it will be a lovely day. There is no rain in the forecast and the temperatures will pleasant through the weekend. The marine layer will be present and winds will be light.

A weak upper low will travel west and bring cloud cover. At the surface, the east will see strong onshore flow and moderate onshore flow to the north. Winds will bring a more extensive layer of low clouds and fog to the coast and most of the valleys.

The low clouds will be along the coast of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties and valleys South of Point Conception. By Friday afternoon the low clouds will dissipate and will bring more sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Ventura County may see the low clouds into the afternoon, with slightly cooler temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the mid to low 70s for the beaches. Parts of the valleys will warm into the 80s. A cooldown occurs on Monday and Tuesday, minimal day to day differences on Wednesday and Thursday.