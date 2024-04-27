Oxnard Police Department arrest man Wednesday for suspected shooting and firearm possession

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department (OPD) officers arrested a 47-year old Oxnard man Wednesday after gathering evidence and connecting him to a suspected shooting.

OPD officers initially contacted a 45-year-old Oxnard man who said he'd been hit by gunfire from the 47-year-old.

Officers later determined that the victim was uninjured and not struck by gunfire but began an investigation, according to the OPD.

OPD's Violent Crimes Unit then took over the investigation and found multiple guns, ammo, narcotics and items associated with narcotic sales, explained the OPD.



The 47-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Detention facility after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and multiple narcotic and firearm violations, according to the OPD.



Those with information on criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Ventura County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477.