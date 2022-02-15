Mask mandate rule changes come with caution in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The highly anticipated change in the mask mandate rules in Santa Barbara County Wednesday come with words of advice from health officials.

The COVID crisis is slowing down, but the variant and risks are still present, the Board of Supervisors were told late Tuesday afternoon at the end of a full day of meeting items.

Dr. Henning Ansorg the Public Health Officer said in crowded settings, "social distancing is still very important." He said at gatherings where you have to be so close as to talk right into someone's ear, such as a crowded bar, that would be an indicator the risks of the variant transmitting from one person to another is high.

He says the particles suspend in the air "like smoke."

Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said, "we've been thrown a lot of curve balls." With that both health leaders said the public should not leave their masks behind.

The rules allow vaccinated people to go without masks at restaurants, retail stores, churches and many other locations, but not on public transportation and nursing homes for now.

There are still vaccination clinics being held countywide.

For school children, the mask rules will be reevaluated at the end of the month.

For more information on the mask rules and vaccination sites go to: Santa Barbara County Public Health