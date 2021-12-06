Street vendors may face new rules in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Street vendors with fruit slices, snacks, and even novelties hanging from their push carts may soon find their favorite spots are off limits in Santa Barbara.

The number of vendors has jumped significantly in the last two years.

The vendors have established multiple locations on Cabrillo Boulevard, State Street downtown and throughout eastside and westside communities, often near schools and shopping areas.

The Santa Barbara City Council is reviewing tighter rules to prevent the carts from being in certain areas including near Stearns Wharf.

A city report to be presented Tuesday says:

Updates to the Proposed Ordinance

Location regulations:

Sidewalk vending is prohibited in park, waterfront, and beach parking lots.

downtown State Street from Cabrillo Boulevard to Victoria Street with the exc of the week of Old Spanish Days.

intersection to the end of Stearns Wharf. Stationary sidewalk vending is permitted on the south side of Cabrillo Boulevard

as long as the vending cart is located furthest from the street and a clear pedestrian path of travel of at least eight feet is maintained along the sidewalk. Stationary sidewalk vending is prohibited on the north side of Cabrillo Boulevard. Operational requirements include:

Attached umbrellas on vending carts cannot exceed 48 inches in diameter and can

be no shorter than 80 inches.

There will be some exceptions during Old Spanish Days, when items such as confetti eggs, or cascarones, are sold by the thousands.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Vending Ordinance.