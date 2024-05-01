Santa Maria Police identify three men in connection to 2023 murder and attempted robbery

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police have identified three men in connection to the murder of Joshua Anthony Maldonado and attempted robbery on Dec. 17, 2023, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD said the shooting took place during a botched armed robbery attempt by four men, one of whom was Maldonado himself.

Maldonado and a 33-year-old Santa Maria man attempted to rob people at gunpoint during a large residential gathering on the 500 block of W. Cook St. during the afternoon of Dec. 17, according to SMPD.

The department said detectives believe the 33-year-old man shot both Maldonado and a party goer who survived their critical injuries during this botched robbery.

The investigation also showed detectives that two more men, both Santa Maria residents, participated and conspired in the attempted robbery as well.

On Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1, SMPD detectives, SWAT Team and other assisting crews found and arrested the gunman and one other Santa Maria man involved in this case.

The third Santa Maria man is currently in California State Prison on unrelated charges, and SMPD said will be charged in this case as well.

SMPD said the 33-year-old Santa Maria man was booked on charges that include murder, attempt murder, robbery and conspiracy. The other two men were booked on robbery and conspiracy charges.

The department said anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Detective Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329 or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.