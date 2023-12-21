Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria man identified as victim in Sunday shooting at a party

Patricia Martellott I KEYT
By
today at 6:26 pm
Published 6:40 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department has identified the man who died after a shooting at a residential party in the 500 block of Cook Street on Sunday as 33-year-old Santa Maria resident Joshua Anthony Maldonado.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing explain Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329 or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

