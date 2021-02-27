Peppa Pig is getting her own Orlando-area theme park, complete with muddy puddles

Money and Business

Peppa Pig is looking to hog some of the Florida sunshine enjoyed by Mickey Mouse and Harry Potter.

The animated British piglet popular with preschoolers is getting her own tourist attraction — complete with muddy puddles — that developers say will be “perfect for a first theme park experience.”

Children everywhere should be squealing to get to the pork — hum … park.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park at Legoland Florida Resort is set to open next year in Winter Haven near Orlando, says a release from Merlin Entertainments, which has partnered with Hasbro on the project.

Merlin operates properties including Legoland, Madame Tussauds, and SEA LIFE Centres.

It will be Peppa’s first theme park anywhere and offer “the ultimate day for little ones,” the release says.

Peppa Pig is a top brand in the global preschool market, with more than 1,000 licensees in 60 countries, the release says. The TV program is shown around the world in more than 40 languages.

The park will have rides, play areas, and Peppa’s beloved “muddy puddles,” the release says. Details about rides and attractions will come later. Tickets will be sold separately. Annual passes will be available on their own or as inclusive passes with Legoland and other attractions.