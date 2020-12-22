Santa Maria area businesses reporting strong holiday shopping sales

Money and Business

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Valley businesses are reporting strong sales for the holiday shopping season.

In Orcutt, Coming's Coming owner Rachel Hernandez-Buchanan reported sales for December have been record-breaking.

She said she is "blown away" at the support the 40-plus-year-old business is receiving from the community.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce said many other businesses are also experiencing robust sales during the season.

The Chamber just concluded its recent “Shop on Us!” campaign on Monday.

The two-week long promotion encouraged residents to support area businesses by submitting photos of receipts from local purchases.

Photos were entered into a contest that award winners up to $200.

Chamber Marketing & Communications Manager Molly Schiff said the promotion was successful and was well-received by the community.

NewsChannel 3-12 is speaking with the Chamber and local business owners to hear how they have succeeded during challenging times and will have the story tonight on the 5 p.m and 6 p.m. newscasts.