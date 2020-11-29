Marketplace pops up at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Over the next four weekends, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a series of pop-up shops in its courtyard.

Each weekend will feature a different vendor from its annual Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace fundraiser with 25% of sales benefitting Museum exhibits and programs.

“It’s a great way to spend the day enjoying the Museum and perusing unique items you can’t get anywhere else in Santa Barbara,” event organizer director of operations Amy Carpenter said.

“This is a curated shopping event, with hand-picked vendors and products, and a story to go with every item.”

Throughout December, a selection of items from other marketplace vendors will be on-site in the Museum Store.

This selection of items will also be available through the new online store.

Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace is typically a large annual three-day fundraiser that features over 30 vendors selling goods from all over the world.

Discerning gift-givers rely on it to supply a wealth of unique artisanal gifts.

This year’s pop-up shop version aims to provide a safely scaled-down outdoor experience that still offers a fine array of handcrafted items.

Shopping the Marketplace is free, Museum admission not included.

Vendors include:

11/27–11/29: Peruvian Imports featuring high-quality, handmade alpaca wool clothing and accessories.

12/4–12/6: Anomaly Imports featuring handmade gifts such as palm baskets and products from the Zapotec Weavers of Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca.

12/11–12/13: RoHo Goods featuring Kitenge fabric masks, one-of-a-kind Kenyan beaded leather sandals, cowhide bags, African beaded jewelry, Binga baskets, and cowhide home goods that support Kenyan artisans.

12/18–12/20: La Calenda featuring folk art from Oaxaca, clothing and textiles, jewelry, sculptures, and Talavera Pottery.

The pop-up shops will run Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

