Gold Star Family hosts Patrick Vega Memorial Swim-a-Thon to raises money for scholarships

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) A local marine is being remembered at his namesake swim-a-thon

The 2026 Patrick }Vega Memorial Swim-a-Thon raises money for scholarships and swim programs.

It took place at his alma mater's pool at Oxnard High School.

Swim teams took turns filling the lanes.

Most swam 29 x 100 or 2900 yards in honor of what would have been Patrick Vega's 29th birthday.

Vega died in Marine Corps boot camp in California 8 years ago.

His family has been working with Rep. Salud Carbajal to hold the government accountable for training deaths.

His little sister, who now works for another politician, said people just loved her big brother.

"He was the goofiest funniest kid you will ever know, he was very compassionate and had a kind heart; one of the reasons why we started the Patrick Vega Swim Scholarship is because we had so much of the the communty show such strong support and love for him when he died," said Kate Vega, "It actually started by some of the swimmers he was with and we were actually surprised with the first swim-a-thon and since then we have raised money to not only give back to our high school, Oxnard High School but other high school who might not have funding, just because swimming isn't seen as the top sport and we want to make sure our community is well taken care of and they have the resources and supplies to make a great swim team. Over the past couple of years we have given back $45,000 which is absolutely insane we never thought this was ever going to be as big as it is."

About 300 people show up to the swim-a-thons.

Patrick Vega's mother Amy Vega teaches water aerobics too and led a class for other participants.

"Today, well he would be 29 years old Feb 15th, "said Amy Vega, This month the month of March, March 25th he passed away, so every year we honor Patrick by giving a swim-a-thon and all that money goes towards are community, last year we gave away about $15,000."

She said is also goes to a nonprofits that helps special needs swimmers and children learn to swim in hopes of saving lives.

His father Manny Vegas was a Marine, too.

"Right now it is kind of difficult, what is going on/ Patrick's case is nothing but delays, delays, He passed away 8 years ago and the challenge we have a Gold Star family is to have legislation that we helped pass be implemented by the Dept. of Defense, known as the Department of War now, and the hard thing is that even though Congress passed laws to help families like ourselves, " said Manny Vega, "Patrick passed away due to military malpractice, the Department of War war doesn't want to implement the changes that were passed by Congress, so it is just a continuous battle with them just to get some acknowledgment, justice and it shouldn't be that way, it has been 8 years and it has been so difficult, so painful."

The historic legislation is called the SFC Richaerd Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019.

Patrick Vega's aunt's uncles, and cousins also came out to swim, or cheer on the swim-a-thon and work the snack bar.

Since he was known to loved bright colors so they gave participants tie-dye swim caps and sold tie dyed towels and clothing.

For more information visit https://patrickvegasscholarship.org