Point Mugu Surf Contest gives public a chance to enjoy one of California’s best surf spots

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Naval Base Ventura County opens it's gates to the public one weekend a year for a special event.

It's called the Point Mugu Surf Contest.

During the final heats on Sunday a pod of dolphins crashed the contest.

It just added to the vibe of the friendly competition.

This year surfers didn't enjoy a large swell, but they did enjoy sunny weather at one of California best surf spots.

It also has a stunning view of Mugu Rock.

The Navy's Morale Welfare and Recreation program (MWR) hosts the contest.

Base lifeguard Hunter Johnson had family cheering him on.

"This was my first time competing at the Point Mugu Surf Contest, I am an MWR lifeguard on base," said Hunter, I surf it al the time, these waves aren't really there, but it was a good experience, fun surfing with people, instead of by myself."

Surfers win cash prizes.

In addition to surfing, guests could enjoy family friendly carnival-style booths and food and merchandise vendors.

Some people bought surf contest hats and frisbees to remember their time on the beach at the base.

For information about the winners visit https://navylifesw.com