Santa Barbara Police Chief reads statement of values to re-affirm city’s response to Immigration Enforcement and Commitment to Community Policing

Santa Barbara Police Chief reads statement to send message to community in midst of ICE activity
By
Updated
today at 10:57 pm
Published 5:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon read a statement of values to the Santa Barbara City Council in an effort to re-affirm its commitment to the community in the midst of Federal Immigration Enforcement Activities.

Speakers urged the council to stand with the people and do more.

They commented on the recent assault of residents.

Councilmembers have already adopted a resolution condemning aggressive and non-transparant ICE tactics.

A speaker urged the council to strengthen the past resolution.

A member of Indivisible Santa Barbara asked the council to continue the subject to improve the drafting and tone of value statement.

After Councilmember Mike Jordan walked out without explanation, the remaining councilmembers voted to direct staff to bring back audit information that could help police maintain trust at a future council meeting.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

