City of Solvang Addresses Crescendo Of City Hall Conversation

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) - City staff who work in the 56-year-old municipal buildings that operate Solvang are talking about the need for new infrastructure and space.

City Manager Randy Murphy is working on a campaign addressing the issue, acknowledging constraints from working in old municipal buildings – which are over half a century old.

Square footage and technological infrastructure upgrades are part of the needs being addressed.

Other members of City Council are acknowledging the high cost of construction, wanting to make sure the needs are strong enough to warrant a project of large scale at this time.

Representatives of Solvang City Council say the subject of needing more space is coming up in conversations with additional departments.

