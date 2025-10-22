Santa Maria Approves $5.5 Million in Additional Funding to Push New Sports Complex Closer to Completion

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria City Council approved Tuesday night additional funding needed to complete work of the now-under-construction Santa Maria Sports Complex.

According to the city staff report, an $5,530,000 in funding is required to allow the Santa Maria to deliver the long-planned sports park as envisioned, including four multipurpose playing fields, basketball courts, restrooms, playgrounds, trails, landscaping, site lighting, public art, and supporting facilities.

On Tuesday, councilmembers will approved the appropriation of the additional funding and

the award of remaining bid alternatives for the project using Growth Mitigation Program funds.

"At last night's City Council meeting, Council approved some additional funding to help bring home this sports project all the way to completion," said Dennis Smitherman, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Recreation Services Manager. "In addition to the $12.1 million already allocated, last night's approved additional funding to really bring this project home, so that means when we're ready to cut the ribbon and that grand opening ceremony, we'll have everything all completed."

Construction of the facility is expected to take several more months and the city is planning to open the sports complex sometime in either late 2026 or early 2027.

"This is such a great opportunity not only for our community, but for our region," said Smitherman. "We're going to be able to host our much needed, field sports right here, whether it be soccer, football, lacrosse, rugby, but also open it up to the community, on a on a much broader scale and being able to host tournaments that we desperately can use here in the city, as well as inviting outside the community to come play as well."

