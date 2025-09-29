SLO County District 4 Supervisor Candidate Withdraws Just Two Weeks After Entering Race

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) - Tyler Brewer has ended his candidacy for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor just two weeks after entering the race.

Brewer is the owner of Arroyo Grande-based Family Paralegal Associates, a business that provides individuals, families, and small business owners with a wide range of legal document preparation services.

In a release over the weekend, Brewer stated, "After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the race for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, District 4. This decision comes as I prepare for a relocation outside of the district. While my business will continue to operate in Arroyo Grande, and my heart will always remain here, I believe it is only fair that your Supervisor be someone who both lives in and represents the district full-time."

In addition to announcing his withdrawal from the race, Brewer expressed his support for Adam Verdin, who is one of two candidates already in the running, including incumbent Jimmy Paulding.

"Adam is a lifelong member of our Central Coast community, a business owner, and someone who understands the challenges facing both working families and small businesses," Brewer said in his statement. "I believe he will bring a fresh perspective, balanced leadership, and the kind of responsiveness that District 4 residents deserve."

Brewer officially announced his candidacy on Sept. 15. and said he would prioritize fiscal responsibility, public safety, affordable housing, support for small businesses, and protecting the character of the Central Coast if elected.

While he is no longer a candidate for the District 4 seat, Brewer also mentioned he will continue to advocate for those who live in the district that represents Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, Huasna, Edna Valley, California Valley and other unincorporated portions of South San Luis Obispo County.

"Though I am stepping aside, my commitment to this community will not end," Brewer said in his statement. "My business remains here, and I will continue working to support District 4 residents in every way I can. I encourage you to stay engaged, ask tough questions, and most importantly, make your voice heard at the ballot box."

"Thank you for allowing me the privilege of being part of this important conversation about our future. I love this district, and I believe Adam Verdin is the right choice to lead us forward."

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office, which handles elections, the end of the filing period is in December, so additional candidates may later enter the race.

A candidate will need to capture a majority of votes in June to win the election. If not, a runoff will take place during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Whoever wins the race will be sworn in early January 2027.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.