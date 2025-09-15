Five Cities Businessman Joins Race for SLO County District 4 Supervisor

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – The race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor now has a third candidate.

On Monday, Five Cities businessman Tyler Brewer officially announced his candidacy to run for the office that represents Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Huasna, Edna Valley, California Valley, and other unincorporated portions of South San Luis Obispo County.

Brewer joins two other candidates who have already announced their intent to run for the office, incumbent Jimmy Paulding and Oceano businessman Adam Verdin.

Brewer is the owner of Arroyo Grande-based Family Paralegal Associates, a business that provides individuals, families, and small business owners with a wide range of legal document preparation services.

"Our district deserves leadership that listens, leadership that acts, and leadership that puts people before politics," Brewer said in a release. "As the owner of Family Paralegal Associates, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges families face navigating complicated systems. I’m running to make government work better for the people it’s meant to serve."

According to Brewer's campaign website, his priorities include fiscal responsibility, public safety, affordable housing, support for small businesses, and protecting the character of the Central Coast.

It also said Brewer will serve "independent of party insiders" if elected, and will focus on making county government more accessible, transparent, and responsive to the people it serves.

Voting for the seat will be held during the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office, which handles elections, the end of the filing period is in December, so additional candidates may later enter the race.

A candidate will need to capture a majority of votes in June to win the election. If not, a runoff will take place during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Whoever wins the race will be sworn in early January 2027.

