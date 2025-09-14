Skip to Content
Local Politics

Main Street Move future uncertain in Ventura

Main Street Moves street closure's future uncertain in Ventura
today at 9:30 pm
VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The debate over opening or keeping Main Street closed in Ventura is about to come to a vote.

People in favor of keeping the street closed are urging people to attend Tuesday's Ventura City Council Meeting.

They took part in a Street Fair on Sunday.

The closure called Main Street Moves also includes a portion of California Street.

The city is facing lawsuits over the closure.

Members of a group of business owners called "Open Main Street" want to be compensated for losses.

Many businesses have closed during the closure.

If the Ventura City Council votes to reopen the street it would be slated to open in early November.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

