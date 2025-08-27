COLAB urges supervisors to revoke Glass House license

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Andy Caldwell of The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business known as COLAB is urging Santa Barbara County Supervisors to revoke Glass House Farms license.

Caldwell spoke during public comments at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday.

He reminded Supervisor Laura Capps and Supervisor Roy Lee that they campaigned on holding the marijuana industry accountable.

Caldwell thinks the issue has been ignored following the ICE raid at Glass House Farms in Carpinteria.

He said a warrant served in Carpinteria listed criminals including child predators, rapists and people guilty of indecent exposure, and child cruelty.

A similar raid occurred at Glass House in Camarillo.

The raids led to more than 360 arrests.

Caldwell said 14 of the people taken into custody in Carpinteria were children who may have been victims of labor and sexual trafficking.

He said state law requires background checks and prohibits minors on those farms.

Caldwell asked the board when they would hold a hearing to revoke the company's permits.

He referred to a column he wrote about another grower suing Glass House claiming the company is a drug cartel.

"It is evidently apparent that Glass House wasn't following the laws regarding background checks on employee and the presence of minors on the property, said Caldwell, "Upon confirmation of these allegations they should no longer be able to operate their farm or dispensaries."

He questions how unsavory people end up working at local pot farms.

The board took a break following his comments.