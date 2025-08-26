Home Caregivers Advocate for Fair Wages at Santa Barbara County Board Meeting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The majority of Governor Newsom’s proposed deep cuts to the In Home Supportive Services — or I.H.S.S. — program for 2025 were rejected, but some were approved.

While capping provider hours and eliminating services altogether for immigrants are examples of the rejected cuts, Medi-Cal enrollment for undocumented immigrants has been frozen, and new monthly premiums have been implemented for those with any questions regarding their immigration status.

Members of I.H.S.S. flooded the Santa Barbara county Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, urging the county to reject those cuts that correlate to immigration status.

Members of the program seek fair wages for trained professional caregivers, as well as some sort of supplemental income for working individuals who have loved ones at home with special needs.

