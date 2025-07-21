Next Year’s Election for SLO County District Four Supervisor Already Taking Shape

OCEANO, Calif. – Next year's election for San Luis Obispo County District Four Supervisor is already beginning to take shape.

Two candidates, including the incumbent, recently announced their intentions to run for the office that represents much of South San Luis Obispo County.

Current District Four Supervisor Jimmy Paulding will seek a second term in office, while South County businessman Adam Verdin is just starting his first campaign for the position.

Both candidates live in Arroyo Grande and are graduates of Arroyo Grande High School.

Paulding, who was elected in 2022, will hold a campaign kickoff event this coming Saturday on July 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Square Park in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

In a social media post announcing his reelection campaign, Paulding said, "Over the last two years, we’ve delivered real progress: balanced budgets, expanded affordable housing, improved emergency services, and meaningful investments in our parks, libraries, and public infrastructure — all while working to restore transparency and trust in local government."

Verdin is a native of Oceano and is co-owner of "Old Juan's Cantina," which is one of the most well-known and longest-running businesses in the small coastal town.

On his campaign website, Verdin is described as an attorney and active community volunteer, who is currently serving on several local boards, including Jack’s Helping Hand, the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, the South County Chambers of Commerce, and Parks California. Verdin also now serves as chief pilot for a corporate aviation company.

