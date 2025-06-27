City Leaders Gather in Response to Immigration Enforcement in Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County leaders are expected to gather on Friday in response to recent immigration enforcement throughout the county.

The gathering will take place at the County of Ventura Government Center at 10:00am.

Organizers say the need for a gathering is due to "rising fears around unjust immigration enforcement."

Local elected officials from across the county are expected to highlight the community's values of inclusion and justice, and speak to Ventura’s immigrant community.

The event will share local leadership’s focus on humane policy, community protection, and civil rights defense for everyone.

From Brooke Primero: Stand in Solidarity Press Conference: In Support of Our Immigrant Families, Impacted Businesses and the Ventura County Community A Leadership Response to Protect Families and Defend Rights in Ventura County What: In response to rising fears around unjust immigration enforcement, local elected officials from across Ventura County will join to acknowledge the urgency, reaffirm the community's values of inclusion and justice, and speak directly to Ventura’s immigrant community and the broader public. The event will highlight local leadership’s commitment to humane policy, community protection, and civil rights defense for all. Who: Officials and city leaders from Ventura, Camarillo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Fillmore, Port Hueneme, and Santa Paula, alongside community leaders from law enforcement, education, faith and more. Expected Speakers: Vianey Lopez, County Supervisor, District 5 David Newman, Mayor, City of Thousand Oaks Gabe Teran, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Oxnard Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo, PsyD, Councilmember, City of Camarillo and Executive Director, Friends of Fieldworkers Dr. Felix Nuñez, CEO, Gold Coast Health Plan Helen McGrath, Director, Farm Bureau of Ventura County and fifth-generation member of the McGrath farming family Bruce Stenslie, President/CEO, Economic Development Collaborative (EDC) Rabbi Lisa Hochberg-Miller, Temple Beth Torah Father Tom Elewaut, Mission Basilica San Buenaventura Additional Expected Attendees: Christina Villasenor, Mayor, City of Fillmore Luis McArthur, Mayor, City of Oxnard Pedro Chavez, Mayor, City of Santa Paula Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios, Ed.D., Mayor, City of Ventura Gabriela Basua, Councilmember, City of Oxnard Michaela Perez, Councilmember, City of Oxnard Tie Gutierrez, Councilmember, City of Thousand Oaks Bev Dransfeldt, Chair, Pleasant Valley Recreation & Park District When: Friday, June 27, 2025, 9:30 am - Press Check In, 10:00 am - Press Conference Where: County of Ventura Government Center Outdoors, adjacent to the Carmen Ramirez Memorial Garden - 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 More: This movement is coordinated by local elected officials and community partners to oppose recent unjust and disruptive immigration enforcement in Ventura County. This effort aims to ensure that all members of our community, especially immigrants, feel safe, supported, and defended during this unprecedented period.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

