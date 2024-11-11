Lompoc on Track for a Mayoral Unseating

LOMPOC, Calif – Current poll results show James Mosby holding a steady lead, on track to unseating current mayor, Jenelle Osborne.

Mayor Osborne expresses satisfaction with a strong legacy of accomplishments during her term, and says the top issue is homelessness. Though she has some retirement plans, she says she isn't going anywhere and will still be holding city leadership accountable.

James Mosby, a life-long resident of Lompoc, says his approach to city leadership will be assertive, and focused on reducing crime. He says the biggest issue facing the city is not that so many people are homeless, but the crime that's so often associated with those that are unhoused.

Gillian Esparza, resident of the neighborhood of Mesa Oaks in Mission Hills (a census designated place outside the boundary of Lompoc property), says those are important issues to be sure. As a voter, however, her greatest concern during this cycle was that the Lompoc mayoral candidates did not appear on her ballot.

Mosby alludes to Lompoc's history, and says he wants to bring back the sense of small-town dignity he remembers from his youth.