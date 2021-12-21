Federal funds coming to help with MTD bus service and other transportation needs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - An infusion of federal funds will help the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (SBMTD) chart a solid course for 2022.

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D) California, is set to visit the MTD and ride on a bus route as he announces the funding and discusses needs with riders.

He says, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will enhance public transit access for Central Coast residents and travelers.

Carbajal is meeting with Jerry Estrada, SBMTD General Manager and Hillary Blackerby, SBMTD Planning and Marketing Manager.



The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) was signed into law on November 15th. Carbajal was a sponsor.

Recently Carbajal said first round of funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was earmarked with over $7 million to local airports on the Central Coast and over $4.86 billion to California in order to improve roads, bridges, and highways. Additional allocations from the bill are forthcoming and include resources to expand affordable internet access, improve our clean water infrastructure, and enhance our public transit.