SLO County supervisors hold first meeting open to the public in more than a year

Local Politics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is holding its first meeting open to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than 15 months ago.

At the start of the meeting at 9 a.m., Board Chair Lynn Compton welcomed back the large number of audience members that were in attendance.

Under new state guidance, face coverings were optional for vaccinated individuals, while masks were required for those who are unvaccinated.

Over the course of the pandemic, the Board of Supervisors have held meetings in a virtual format.

The online meetings allowed public speakers to comment through phone calls and other speakers to appear through video platforms.

Moving forward, remote participation will no longer be allowed.

Over the past several months, a handful of supervisors, including Compton, who represents the Fourth District, as well as District Three Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg and District Five Supervisor Debbie Arnold were physically present, along with other county officials.

District One Supervisor John Peschong and District Two Supervisor Bruce Gibson typically appeared during the meetings through video conferencing.

As it has in the past prior to the pandemic, the meeting was broadcast live through an online livestream.