Concerns raised over City of Santa Maria, high school district use of Columbus ship logo

Local Politics

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Santa Maria resident has raised concerns over the logos used by the City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD).

A Christopher Columbus sailing ship is used by both agencies, which the resident describes as inappropriate due to the explorers "treatment of indigenous peoples in the Americas."

Santa Maria resident Scott Fina voiced his opposition to the logo this week with a letter sent to both the Santa Maria City Council and SMJUHSD.

The sailing ship logo is featured prominently around Santa Maria, on street signs, overpasses, city buildings, vehicles and other places.

City of Santa Maria logo seen at City Hall building.

Fina wrote his research indicates the two separate logos used by the City and School District date back more than 40 years.

He added, "Today, a sizeable number of residents of the city and unincorporated areas of the Santa Maria Valley are people of Mixtec and Zapotec ethnicity. The Mixtec and Zapotec peoples are indigenous to the Americas."

Fina wrote a similar four-page letter to SMJUSHD.

In part, it stated:

"I note that SMJUHSD’s adoption of its logo was decades prior to when accurate accounts of Columbus’s activities in the Americas became common knowledge. This is also the case with the City of Santa Maria’s adoption of its logo. Nonetheless, I urge the SMJUHSD to replace its logo. I have done the same with the City."

SMJUSHD has agreed to discuss the matter at its next meeting on April 13.

The Santa Maria City Council will meet next Tuesday, March 16. Fina's letter has been received by City officials, but the item is not officially on the meeting's agenda.

City Manager Jason Stillwell said Fina is able to speak about the matter during public comment.