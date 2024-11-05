A calm and mild Tuesday, tracking a significant wind event Wednesday

Tuesday will be calm, mild and mostly sunny. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect until 9am for interior portions of San Luis Obispo. High Surf Advisory remains in effect until early Wednesday morning for west facing beaches. Waves could reach 8-13FT and rip currents will be dangerous. A few areas of fog have developed but skies turn mostly sunny rather fast. Offshore winds keep the marine layer from forming and help promote sunny skies. Temperatures will be similar to Monday and climb into the 60s and 70s, with a smattering of 80s.

A potentially damaging Santa Ana Wind event will occur Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, strongest wind gusts could near 80mph in higher elevations and near Ventura County. It is possible to see downed trees and power lines, these conditions cause high fire concern. Power safety shut offs may occur to help diminish fire concerns. This will be the strongest wind event we have seen all season with the biggest impacts in Ventura and LA counties. Very strong crosswinds are expected to impact the U.S 101 , making driving difficult and hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles. Skies will stay clear, humidity values drop and Reg Flag Warnings are in effect for most of the Central Coast. Make sure to have a wildfire go bag and know how to check on evacuation warnings. Some models show isolated wind gusts near 100mph which can easily knock out power poles and cause trees to fall.

Wind continue Thursday morning and critical fire weather is heightened. Humidity values fail to return to normal and will be dangerously dry. The heat, gusty winds and dry fire fuels will make fires nearly impossible to contain. Low pressure moves further east by Thursday afternoon and winds die down significantly Friday. This weekend will be mild and sunny so make sure to get outside and enjoy! Long range models show some chances of rain next week.