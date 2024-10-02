ORCUTT, Calif. - St. Joseph High School star senior basketball player Tounde Yessoufou signs with Baylor University today in a huge recruiting win for the Bears.

Yessoufou made the announcement at the Knights gymnasium in front of family, friends and his peers.

He is considered a top 20 national player in the class of 2025 and the 6'5 standout chose Baylor over his other two finalists USC and Arizona State.

Baylor won the 2021 National Championship and is coached by Scott Drew.

Yessoufou led the Knights to a CIF-State Open Division runner-up finish in his sophomore season.

The talented small forward had offers from most of the major basketball programs around the country including back-to-back champion UConn.