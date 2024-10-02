Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tounde Yessoufou signs with Baylor

TOUNDE.00_01_15_27.Still002
One of the top recruits in the nation Tounde Yessoufou signs with Baylor
By
New
Published 12:37 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. - St. Joseph High School star senior basketball player Tounde Yessoufou signs with Baylor University today in a huge recruiting win for the Bears.

Yessoufou made the announcement at the Knights gymnasium in front of family, friends and his peers.

He is considered a top 20 national player in the class of 2025 and the 6'5 standout chose Baylor over his other two finalists USC and Arizona State.

Baylor won the 2021 National Championship and is coached by Scott Drew.

Yessoufou led the Knights to a CIF-State Open Division runner-up finish in his sophomore season.

The talented small forward had offers from most of the major basketball programs around the country including back-to-back champion UConn.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Baylor University
high school basketball
KEYT
st. joseph knights

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content