GOLETA, Calif. — A car caught fire on the Southbound side of the 101 freeway in Goleta following a five car crash. Fire crews responded to the call just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place three miles South of Mairposa Reina in Goleta. Two people suffered minor injuries and were transported by AMR.

The car fire was extinguished, but one lane remains blocked for now.