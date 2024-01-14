Hours-long standoff in Orcutt ends after suspect fatally shot by deputies

ORCUTT, Calif. — An hours-long standoff in Orcutt came to an end after a suspect was fatally shot by Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies Saturday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a family dispute on the 800-block of Blake Street near Patterson Road at approximately 5:28 p.m.

"Deputies learned that the male suspect brandished a firearm during an argument," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Raquel Zick. "Family members were able to flee from the residence and call for help."

Once at the scene, deputies surrounded the home — with the suspect remaining inside — and evacuated surrounding residents for safety purposes. Over the next several hours, negotiators attempted to deescalate and stabilize the situation, according to the SBCSO.

Deputies encountered the suspect, at approximately 9:35 p.m., in the back yard of the residence. Moments later an officer involved shooting would take place, resulting in the death of the suspect.

The deputies involved did not require medical attention. The suspect, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted by additional units from the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team, County Air Support, K9's, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to SBCSO, sheriff detectives are investigating the fatal officer involved shooting.

At this time, the names of the involved parties were not released by law enforcement.

"Sheriff’s detectives will investigate the circumstances of the shooting, as well as conduct an administrative review of the incident in accordance with policy," said Zick.