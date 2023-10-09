Mild temperatures Monday, cooling Further Tuesday

Onshore flow strengthens Monday, meaning the marine layer will be rather dense and areas of fog will develop in the morning. The sea breeze will cool temperatures off by a few degrees, with highs in the middle 60s and 70s near the coast and 80s inland. This will be a much needed break from the heat we saw over the last few days. Skies should clear nicely by the afternoon but winds will be blustery. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Gaviota Coast beginning 6pm Monday and ending at 3am Tuesday.

A cold front swings through the region Monday night into Tuesday. This front will bring cooler, moist and unstable air. Rain amount look minimal at this time, but this will be something to monitor. Tuesday morning will start out foggy and cool but clouds will break up after lunch and the sun will peak through. Winds will be blustery all through the area, and another Wind Advisory may need to be issued. Temperatures cool off further and we will actually dip below average.

The marine layer and fog will persist into Wednesday, but onshore flow weakens, meaning a few degrees of warming. Increased offshore flow will bring a warming trend Thursday into the weekend, where temperatures will rebound back to above normal.