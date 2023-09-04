A lovely Labor Day in store for the Central Coast

Expect a hodge-podge of disorganized and chaotic clouds this Monday morning. With a moist lower atmosphere but no temperature inversion, its hard to say exactly how clouds and the marine layer will form in each microclimate. Any clouds and fog that do form will clear nicely by the evening. Temperatures will be near average and pleasant near the coast but around 5-10 degrees of warming inland. Winds will be a concern later this evening with sundowners possible. No wind advisories have been issued yet.

Widespread clouds and fog are more likely to develop Tuesday due to a more promising temperature inversion. Clouds will decrease and temperatures will warm nicely. It'll be another pleasant day with only a degree or two of warming. Gusty overnight winds will be monitored.

High pressure builds in over New Mexico by Wednesday and temperatures begin to warm. It will be a more noticeable warmup for inland areas and highs will be a few degrees above average. The remainder of the week will depend on where the high pressure shifts and when it expands, but it looks like temperatures continue to warm through Sunday.