Skip to Content
Top Stories

Friday Football Focus Week 2 Highlights

GAPHIC FFF.00_00_00_00.Still001
Friday Football Focus Week 2 Highlights
By
Published 12:15 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local high school football highlights from week 2.

Segment 1: Pacifica beats Santa Barbara 28-15, Pioneer Valley wins the Battle of the Helmet 35-28 over Righetti and St. Joseph outlasts Brady Smigel and Newbury Park 63-52

https://youtu.be/jLJzAdoO4IQ
Segment 1

Segment 2: Lompoc routs rival Cabrillo 54-14, Rio Mesa pulls away from San Marcos 46-7

https://youtu.be/lp4ZnXxfc8Q
Segment 2

Segment 3: Buena defeats Dos Pueblos 39-12, Ventura blanks Oxnard 35-0 in a series dating back to 1924.

https://youtu.be/GAel3sxLcsg
Segment 3

Segment 4: Carpinteria defeats Channel Islands 35-6

https://youtu.be/59Eh1iY8LQE
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results

https://youtu.be/Wz9BvN622to
Segment 5

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content