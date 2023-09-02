Friday Football Focus Week 2 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local high school football highlights from week 2.
Segment 1: Pacifica beats Santa Barbara 28-15, Pioneer Valley wins the Battle of the Helmet 35-28 over Righetti and St. Joseph outlasts Brady Smigel and Newbury Park 63-52
Segment 2: Lompoc routs rival Cabrillo 54-14, Rio Mesa pulls away from San Marcos 46-7
Segment 3: Buena defeats Dos Pueblos 39-12, Ventura blanks Oxnard 35-0 in a series dating back to 1924.
Segment 4: Carpinteria defeats Channel Islands 35-6
Segment 5: Results