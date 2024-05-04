Skip to Content
More Sports

Friday Night Lights host Championship Night for spring season in Goleta

FNL .00_00_05_23.Still001
Friday Night Lights wraps up spring season with 11 championship games.
By
today at 1:01 am
Published 12:57 am

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goodland of Goleta saw plenty of good flag football as Friday Night Lights hosted 'Championship Night' at Dos Pueblos High School.

The spring season saw more than 800 players on 98 teams compete over the past couple of months culminating with 11 teams crowned with league titles.

Girls and boys from first grade to eighth grade participated as the sport keeps gaining in popularity especially with girls. Most of the local high schools are now fielding girls flag football teams that compete in the CIF.

For more information about Friday Night Lights and to see who won the titles visit www. santabarbarafnl.com

Article Topic Follows: More Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content