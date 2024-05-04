Friday Night Lights host Championship Night for spring season in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goodland of Goleta saw plenty of good flag football as Friday Night Lights hosted 'Championship Night' at Dos Pueblos High School.

The spring season saw more than 800 players on 98 teams compete over the past couple of months culminating with 11 teams crowned with league titles.

Girls and boys from first grade to eighth grade participated as the sport keeps gaining in popularity especially with girls. Most of the local high schools are now fielding girls flag football teams that compete in the CIF.

For more information about Friday Night Lights and to see who won the titles visit www. santabarbarafnl.com