Cal Poly Beach Volleyball advances to quarterfinals at NCAA Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. - The No. 5 seed Cal Poly beach volleyball team swept No. 12 seed Arizona State 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Championship Friday morning in Gulf Shores.

The Mustangs started off the match taking the first set on three of the five courts, 1, 2, and 3.

Cal Poly's No 2 pair of junior Piper Ferch and freshman Erin Inskeep got the Mustangs on the board with a 21-14, 21-10 victory. They improve their record together to 29-5 and have now tied the program record for most wins by a pair in a season.

Cal Poly's top pair of redshirt sophomore Ella Connor and sophomore Izzy Martinez then gave the Mustangs their second point of the dual after winning in straight sets 21-18, 21-19. They are now 26-8 on the year.

While the No. 4 and No. 5 pairs were in third sets, the Mustangs' No. 3 pair of graduate Lindsey Sparks and freshman Quinn Perry clinched the dual after taking their match in straight sets, 22-20, 21-16.

The Mustangs will face No. 4 seed Florida State the second round at 8 a.m. Pacific Time, The semifinals will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. Both matches will air on ESPN2 and live stats will be available on GoPoly.com.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)