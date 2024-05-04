Skip to Content
Jake Villar pitches gem as SBCC wins game 1 of SoCal Regional vs San Jacinto

SBCC wins 8-1 in Game 1 of their SoCal Regional series against San Jacinto.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 'Big Game Jake' was in total command in Game 1 of the SoCal Regional series between Santa Barbara City College and Mt. San Jacinto.

The lefty Jake Villar pitched a complete game as the Vaqueros beat San Jacinto 8-1 to strike first in this best-of-three series.

Game 2 is Saturday at Pershing Park with Game 3 to follow if necessary.

Leading 8-0 in the top of the ninth Villar lost his shutout on a solo home run.

Pressley Kosciusko had the big day at the plate for Vaqs with 4 RBI.

The Vaqueros have won 12 of their last 13 games.

