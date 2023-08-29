Bright skies and hot temperatures this Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Skies stayed clear last night and minimal marine layer influence is expected, other than some areas of patchy fog Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be the main topic as the mini heat wave wraps up. Heat advisories and the Excessive Heat Watch are still in effect until tonight, so practice heat safety and make sure to avoid being outdoors during peak heating times. Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and 80s near the coast and triple digits inland.

On Wednesday, temperatures cool by a few degrees, but wont be very noticeable. The high pressure system that has been impacting the region will shift to the east slightly, along with increased onshore flow, allowing temperatures to cool. Highs will be right near or above average and skies will be filled with sunshine.

Thursday is when the real cooldown occurs, some places may see temperatures falling as much as 5-10 degrees. With the high pressure system shifting east, low pressure moving in and increasing onshore flow, temperatures will continue to cool by a few degrees each day as we head on into the first week of September.