North and southbound Highway 101 lanes north of Los Alamos close temporarily Friday due to a possible bomb

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – All southbound and northbound Highway 101 lanes at Cat Canyon Road are closed again for an investigation of a possible bomb, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans said the lanes were closed first at 1:00 p.m., and then again just before 3:00 p.m. when the Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office arrived to investigate the scene.

Workers closed down the highway due to a possible home made bomb near Cat Canyon that a Caltrans worker found on Friday morning at 10:07 a.m., according to CHP.

CHP officers said they responded to the scene and set up a command post, and notified the County Sheriffs Office.

This second closure is supposed to be lifted at 4:00 p.m., according to CHP.

However, Caltrans said there is no estimated time for reopening.

SIGALERT UPDATE: All lanes of #US101 are closed due to CHP response near Cat Canyon Rd. NB lanes are being directed off at Los Alamos to Hwy. 135. SB lanes are being taken off at Union Valley Pkwy. in Santa Maria and directed to Hwy. 135. No estimated time for reopening. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) May 27, 2022

The first closure at 1:00 p.m. was supposed to last about 30 minutes, according to Jim Shivers, spokesman for CalTrans District 5.

Northbound lanes were diverted to Highway 135 at Los Alamos, and the southbound lanes exited at Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria and onto Highway 135, Shivers said.

As of 1:49 p.m., all lanes were reopened, before closing again around 3:00 p.m.