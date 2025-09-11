Santa Maria Fire Stations Hold Annual 9/11 Tribute Ceremonies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Six separate tribute ceremonies were held Thursday morning at all Santa Maria fire stations to commemorate 9/11 and remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“For us to b here and remember that day, it's vital that we don't forget because we want to honor those that lost their lives and made those sacrifices on that day," said Santa Maria Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg.

The annual commemorations at the six city fire stations were all brief in length and followed recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., a fire engine at each location was pulled out of the station and parked on the front driveway. It later sounded three sets of five blasts from its horns.

Immediately following the sounding of the horn, one minute of silence was held for reflection for those who were in attendance.

At Fire Station 1 on West Cook Street, among those in attendance included Mayor Alice Patino, Councilmembers Gloria Flores and Carlos Escobedo, City Manager David Rowlands, Public Works Director Brett Fulgoni, Fire Marshal Jim Austin, as well city firefighters and police officers and community members.

At Santa Maria Fire Station 3 and Fire Station 5, each location has an actual piece of steel from the World Trade Center displayed on the front of the building, with a small plaque underneath.

The small displays are a reminder that while Santa Maria and New York City may be located nearly 3,000 aparts, there is a permanent unity between the two communities, as well as their two fire departments.