Immigration Attorney Shares what Parents Should be Teaching Children as ICE Raids Continue

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations are continuing up and down the coast. As parents are taken by ICE, their children are not only dealing with losing parents, they are also dealing with sudden shock.

One recent example was in Oxnard.

The Ventura County Star reports a 6th-grade boy's parents were taken during raids where farm workers were working on June 10th.

Long-time immigration attorney Vanessa Frank, says now is the time for kids to know plans and phone numbers.

“It’s really important to make sure that everybody knows everybody’s phone number by memory," said immigration attorney Vanessa Frank. "You know your phone can be taken away from you or broken or somehow lost and so it’s important to have several phone numbers memorized in your head. It’s important for kids, and to have that conversation with your kids now in the most, you know, age appropriate.

Frank also says keeping extra copies of car keys and teaching kids directions to guardians houses is also important.

“We’ve seen a lot of people getting stopped and taken away and their truck with all their tools is on the side of the road, just think through if I were just sort of just disappeared, what would happen?" said Frank. "Does the family know where the money is? You know, which bank? What bank account? Can anyone else be signer on that account to take money out of that account?"

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

