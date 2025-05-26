Hudson Vedder wins 66th Santa Barbara City Golf Championship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a spectacular Sunday, Hudson Vedder was steady on Monday to win the 66th Santa Barbara City Golf Championship.

The Santa Margarita Catholic High School senior shot up the leaderboard with an eye-popping second round 9-under par 61.

Vedder played his final round at 1-under par to capture the 3-day tournament at the Santa Barbara Golf Club at 10-under par.

"I just stayed consistent," began Vedder who is a Central Michigan-commit. "I knew I had the game to win this thing. I am super happy, I put in a lot of work."

Vedder wins by 2 shots over Dos Pueblos High School senior Teddy Vigna who was shot under par each day and finished 8-under par.

San Marcos High School sophomore Austin Downing finished in third place at 7-under par.