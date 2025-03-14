Skip to Content
It’s a Night to Remember for students with disabilities

VENTURA, Calif. - Many students are preparing for their big prom night tonight at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Tonight is prom night for hundreds of students with disabilities. Over 400 students with up to 1500 volunteers are expected.

The prom titled A Night to Remember focuses on lasting memories for students ages 12-25 with disabilities. It's going its 13th annual celebration with a brief pause due to COVID-19. The glitz and glam night is a all-expenses paid which includes makeup, dresses, tuxes and hair styling for these students to dance the night away truly giving them a night to remember.

Your Newschannel will have a full report tonight.

