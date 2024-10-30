Santa Barbara Father and Son duo Build a Halloween Costume

A father and his son are using Halloween to test their creative skills.

Dan Schley and his son Oliver worked together to build an elaborate space shuttle costume. Schley says he grew up making his own costumes and wanted to pass that tradition down to his son.

Using a fog machine and recycled materials, the space shuttle was brought to life. Schley says the project was a great way to get creative and learn basic engineering skills. He hopes more people see Halloween as a time to build, learn and explore.

To get behind-the-scenes footage of the project you can visit their Instagram @tinyheroesdesigns. They share projects to inspire innovation and hands-on learning in the Santa Barbara community.