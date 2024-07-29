Incredible ride ends for Dos Pueblos Little League Juniors All-Stars at Western Regional Tournament

BEND, Oregon. - The Dos Pueblos Little League Juniors All-Stars almost squeezed out more magic in their sensational summer.

They scored four runs in the seventh inning and had the tying run at the plate before their incredible ride ended with a 10-8 loss to a team from Nevada at the Western Regional Tournament.

DPLL 14u went 2-2 in this 14-team tournament to secure a top six finish.

This summer DPLL Juniors All-Stars won three championships: District 13, Section 1 and the SoCal title.

This was the 50th anniversary season for the league and DPLL 14u went further than any other squad in their history.

DPLL Juniors All-Stars are: Matt Brennan, Holden Brey, Max Cruse, Charlie Douglas, Gabe Estrella, Grady Felix, Ollie Gesswein, Isaac Guttierez, Adan Macias, Seth Orozco, Kian Palmer and Jonah Pepper.

The team is managed by Jacob Pepper with coaches Dan Brennan, Jeff Palmer and Dave Robertson.